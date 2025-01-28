Sri Lanka Economic Summit kicks off today

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will inaugurate the Sri Lanka Economic Summit organized by the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce which kicks off today (28) to a sold-out audience at the Shangri La Hotel, Colombo.

President Dissanayake will participate in a Fireside chat on the Government’s vision for sustainable economic progress, with the Deputy Vice Chairman of the Ceylon Chamber Bingumal Thewarathanthri.

Day 2 of the Summit on January 29 will open with a Fireside Chat with Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy.

This year’s summit which has drawn record participation and an unprecedented audience of business leaders, policymakers, academics and senior corporate representation, is conducted under the theme Shaping Sri Lanka’s Future: Transformational Growth with Sound Economic Policies, focusing on the country’s economic trajectory.

The Ceylon Chamber’s leadership including Chairman Duminda Hulangamuwa and Vice Chairman Krishan Balendra will also be in attendance, with Duminda Hulangamuwa delivering the Opening Remarks at the inauguration.