Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members

A special discussion has taken place under the patronage of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at his residence in Wijerama Mawatha last night (27).

Former members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were present at the discussion, having been invited by the former President.

The crises surrounding the former President’s official residence in Wijerama, as well as future political matters, have reportedly been taken into discussion during the meeting.

Furthermore, attention was also given to the upcoming Local Government Elections, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Forum of the SLPP has planned to open a new office today (Jan. 28) at the SLPP Headquarters in Nelum Mawatha.

The opening ceremony is said to be held under the patronage of Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, who will be using this new office to carry out his political activities in preparation for the upcoming Local Government Elections.