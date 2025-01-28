Independence Day rehearsals to begin tomorrow; Special traffic plan in place

Sri Lanka Police have announced that rehearsals for the 77th Independence Day celebrations will commence from tomorrow (29).

The rehearsals, which will continue until February 02, 2025, are set to start at 8.00 a.m. daily.

This year’s Independence Day celebrations will take place at Independence Square in Colombo, with the theme “Let’s Rally for National Renaissance” (Jathika Punarudhayata Pelagasemu).

The parades will be organized by the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, Police Special Task Force (STF), and Civil Defense Force.

During this period, a special traffic plan will be in effect in Cinnamon Gardens Police Division, according to Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Indika Hapugoda.

Information on the special traffic plan in effect can be obtained through the link below:

Special traffic plan in Colombo for Independence Day rehearsals