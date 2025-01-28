Johann Peries has reached the summit of Mount Vinson, the highest mountain in Antarctica at 4,892 metres, to become the first Sri Lankan and one of the few islanders in the world to achieve this incredible feat.

In 2018, Johann Peries made history as the second Sri Lankan to summit Mount Everest, a monumental achievement that solidified his place in the country’s mountaineering legacy. His extraordinary journey continued as he completed the summits of Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia.

No Sri Lankan has ever completed the ‘Seven Summits’ challenge, and only 350 people worldwide have done so.

Johann’s mountaineering journey has not been without its challenges. In 2016, he attempted to summit Mount Everest with fellow Sri Lankan climber Jayanthi Kuru Uthumpala. While Jayanthi succeeded, Johann faced technical difficulties and had to turn back just 400 meters from the summit. Two years later, Johann returned to Everest, overcoming those challenges and successfully summited in 2018.

Johann’s journey has also seen him face extreme conditions on some of the world’s most dangerous mountains, including Mount Kilimanjaro (2014), Mount Aconcagua (2019), Mount Elbrus (2023), and Mount Denali (2023). In these expeditions, he has faced bad weather, tough terrain, and life-threatening situations. On Mount Denali, he was forced to turn back on the final day due to severe weather conditions. In February 2025, Johann will attempt Aconcagua again, and he plans to return to Denali in May 2025, undeterred by the setbacks he has faced.

Johann’s remarkable accomplishments are more than just a series of personal milestones. His efforts are helping to elevate Sri Lanka’s presence in the global mountaineering community and encouraging a new generation of climbers to pursue the sport. Mountaineering is a challenging and expensive sport, requiring discipline, intense physical and mental endurance, and substantial training. Johann has personally faced numerous life-threatening situations, witnessing the dangers of the sport firsthand. However, his resilience and determination to push forward have been unwavering.

“Mountaineering is not for the faint-hearted. It requires immense focus, training, and the ability to endure physical and mental hardship,” Johann reflected. “But the rewards are immense. I want to inspire all Sri Lankans to take on their own challenges, whether on the mountain or in life.”