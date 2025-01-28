LG elections in April  Minister confirms

The Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa confirmed that the Local Government (LG) Elections will be held in April, 2025.

Speaking during today’s (28) Cabinet press conference, Dr. Jayatissa highlighted that the Supreme Court verdict related to holding the LG elections has already been received by the Speaker, and that it will be announced to the House in the near future.

Furthermore, the Minister expressed that a decision regarding holding the Provincial Council Elections will be made following the LG elections.