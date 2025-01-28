Govt. will not lift rice price controls  Minister

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government has no intention of lifting the price control on rice.

He made these comments during a press conference held today (28) to announce the Cabinet decisions.

“No matter how many proposals are made, we are not ready to lift the rice price control. There is a problem with rice, specifically with red raw rice. If there are queues in some places, it is not for Nadu rice, but for red raw rice,” the Minister said.

He also mentioned that the problem with red raw rice will be resolved once the harvesting for this cultivation season begins, and that the government expects the red raw rice issue to be addressed in about two weeks.

Commenting further in this regard he added: “We hope to harvest 700,000 metric tons of red raw rice this season. We have found a solution to the Nadu rice problem and are providing a systematic solution. On the other hand, if anyone attempts to take advantage of this opportunity and make an unfair profit, raids will be conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).”