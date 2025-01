21-hour water cut in parts of Anuradhapura

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced a 21-hour water cut from tomorrow (29) to the January 30 due to cleaning and essential maintenance work at the Nuwarawewa Water Treatment Plant in Anuradhapura.

According to the NWSDB, the water supply will be disrupted from 9:00 p.m. tomorrow (29) until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (30).

Affected areas as follows:

Anuradhapura North water supply system:

Kalaththewa, Nelumkanniya, Thariyankulama, Galkulama, Kawarakkulama, Wannammaduwa, Kunchikulama, Kurundankulama, Matale Junction, Saliya Mawatha, Thannayankulama, Jaffna Junction, Bandara Puliyankulama, Theppankulama, Jayanthigramaya, Saliyapura, Mankadawala, Lingalapara, Kattamankulama.

Anuradhapura New Town water supply system:

Phase 1 of Anuradhapura

Mihintale Water Supply System:

Mihintale Water Supply System, including Kanduwatapara, Ruwangama, Wellamorana, Thariyankulama, Palugaswewa, Sattambikulama , Ambathalagama, Police Village, Mahinda Rajapaksa Mawatha, Kirindegama, Kannattiya, and Kurundankulama.