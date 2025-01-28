New chairpersons appointed for several Parliamentary Committees

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has announced the election of new chairpersons for several Parliamentary Committees.

Newly Elected Chairmen:

Committee on Public Petitions: MP R.M. Gamini Ratnayake

Committee on Ways and Means: Deputy Minister (Dr.) Harshana Suriyapperuma

Committee on Ethics and Privileges: Minister Chrishantha Abeysena

The first meeting of the Committee on Public Petitions for the first session of the Tenth Parliament was held in Parliament on the 23rd of January. Accordingly, the Chair was elected to the Committee in accordance with the provisions set out in Standing Orders 130 (1) of Parliament.

The name of the Member of Parliament R.M. Gamini Ratnayake was proposed as the Chair of the Committee by Member of Parliament Manoj Rajapaksa and seconded by Member of Parliament Ajith Gihan.

As no other name was proposed, it was announced that Member of Parliament R.M. Gamini Ratnayake was elected as the Chair of the Committee on Public Petitions. He then chaired the meeting and expressed his gratitude to all the members present for electing him as the Chair, the Parliament of Sri Lanka said.

Accordingly, the Committee focused its attention on how to expedite the petition investigation process to provide relief to petitioners in the future.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister (Dr.) Harshana Suriyapperuma was elected as the new Chair of the Committee on Ways and Means of Parliament when the Committee met for the first session of the Tenth Parliament on the 24th.

The name of Deputy Minister (Dr.) Suriyapperuma as the Chair of the committee was proposed and seconded by Members of Parliament Ruwan Mapalagama and Champika Hettiarachchi respectively.

Addressing the gathering, the New Chair said that he hopes to continue the work of the committee successfully and expects the support of all members, including officers in regard. The Chair further stated that the committee will do its utmost to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the country, it added.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Ethics and Privileges also met for the first time in Parliament on the 24th. During the meeting, Minister Chrishantha Abeysena was elected as the new Chair of the Committee on Ethics and Privileges for the first session of the Tenth Parliament.

Minister Abeysena’s name was proposed and seconded by Members of Parliament (Attorney at Law) Thushari Jayasinghe and Krishnan Kalaichelvi respectively.