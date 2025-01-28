Third round of SJB-UNP talks tonight

January 28, 2025   04:21 pm

Another round of discussions between the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is scheduled to take place tonight (28). 

While the meeting was initially planned for tonight, the location of the meeting has not been revealed as of yet.

The discussions began after it was widely proposed that the UNP and SJB should join forces for the upcoming Local Government Elections. 

Accordingly, the third round of the relevant talks is scheduled to be held today.

It is reported that proposals made in previous discussions will be reviewed with the leaders of both parties, and their opinions will be taken into consideration in today’s discussion. 

In addition, it was reported that the SJB team is scheduled to discuss the relevant proposals with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa this afternoon.

