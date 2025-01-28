Namal Rajapaksa indicted over Krrish deal

January 28, 2025   04:29 pm

The Attorney General has filed indictments against SLPP Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa on charges of criminal misappropriation of Rs. 70 million in connection with the controversial Krrish project.

The indictments have been forwarded to the Colombo High Court by the Attorney General, alleging that Namal Rajapaksa misappropriated funds by receiving Rs. 70 million from the Indian real estate company for the development of rugby in Sri Lanka.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) had previously presented facts related to the case to the Fort Magistrate’s Court. 

Namal Rajapaksa was previously arrested as a suspect in the case, produced before the court, and later released on bail.

