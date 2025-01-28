Minister clarifies controversy over award presented to Emil Ranjan

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Nalinda Jayatissa emphasized that the killing of individuals in government custody is completely unacceptable.

During the Cabinet press briefing today (28), a question was raised about the presenting of an award to the former Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa for his involvement in the killing of prisoners during the 2012 Welikada Prison riot.

In response, the Minister clarified, “This was not an attempt to award Emil Ranjan. Rather, there was a ceremony, and the Minister of Justice has already clarified the facts surrounding the matter.”

The Minister further emphasized that the government will not support those accused of such actions. He stated that prisoners in government custody must be protected.

“We will not deviate from this responsibility. We are aware that previous governments have illegally influenced these situations. It is possible to sneak through the weak points of the law, and if that happens, the laws will have to be amended,” the Cabinet Spokesman emphasized.