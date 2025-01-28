Previous govts also imported salt, says Minister

Previous govts also imported salt, says Minister

January 28, 2025   05:15 pm

The government has stated that measures to import salt have been undertaken not only by the incumbent government but also by previous governments.

To date, a total of 30,000 metric tons of salt have been approved for importation, of which 4,050 metric tons have already been imported.

Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, affirmed that the remaining quantity can be imported by private importers through the Ministry of Trade.

Sri Lanka’s annual salt requirement is 180,000 metric tons. However, due to adverse weather conditions, production has declined to 120,000 metric tons, resulting in a deficit of 60,000 metric tons.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has granted approval for the importation of a portion of this shortfall.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)

SriLankan Airlines to remain state-owned - Minister confirms (English)