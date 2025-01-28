Previous govts also imported salt, says Minister

The government has stated that measures to import salt have been undertaken not only by the incumbent government but also by previous governments.

To date, a total of 30,000 metric tons of salt have been approved for importation, of which 4,050 metric tons have already been imported.

Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, affirmed that the remaining quantity can be imported by private importers through the Ministry of Trade.

Sri Lanka’s annual salt requirement is 180,000 metric tons. However, due to adverse weather conditions, production has declined to 120,000 metric tons, resulting in a deficit of 60,000 metric tons.

Accordingly, the Cabinet has granted approval for the importation of a portion of this shortfall.