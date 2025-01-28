Several traders fined Rs. 6.5 mln for selling rice at inflated prices

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced that its operations to identify and take action against rice traders selling at inflated prices will continue, with additional teams deployed across the island.

On January 28, special raids were conducted by deploying five additional teams, targeting rice traders in areas in Kandy District, including in Kandy city, Mawanella, Peradeniya, Gelioya, Gampola, Udupussellawa, Nawalapitiya, Ulapane, Tennekumbura, Kundasale, Digana, and Kadugannawa.

As a result of these efforts, the CAA took action against 25 traders, including two companies, found guilty of selling rice at higher prices.

In recent days, the CAA has raided over 170 traders for similar violations.

During today’s proceedings, a shop in the Pettah area was fined Rs. 750,000, while three individual businesses in Pettah were each fined Rs. 250,000 by the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.

Additionally, in the Matara district, 10 traders were brought before the courts, resulting in a Rs. 100,000 fine for each business by the Morawaka Magistrate’s Court.

In total, fines exceeding Rs. 6.5 million have been imposed on traders selling rice at inflated prices, with ongoing investigations to identify further violators.