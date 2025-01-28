Customs levies taxes on dates donated by Saudi for Ramadan

January 28, 2025   07:17 pm

It was revealed today (28) that Sri Lanka Customs has imposed taxes on the stock of dates donated by Saudi Arabia as a gift for the Ramadan fasting season.

This information came to light during a media inquiry at the Cabinet press conference held earlier today.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, stated that the government plans to relax taxes on dates during the Ramadan fasting season.

The Minister further confirmed that a Cabinet decision had been taken in this regard.

However, Minister Jayatissa clarified that as the date stock was received prior to the announcement of the tax relief, taxes had in fact been levied on it. Efforts are now being made to provide the necessary relief, he said.

It was also disclosed that Sri Lanka Customs had imposed taxes amounting to Rs. 33 million on the 50 metric tons of dates donated by Saudi Arabia.

