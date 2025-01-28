Govt will amend and implement Economic Transformation Act - President

Govt will amend and implement Economic Transformation Act - President

January 28, 2025   07:28 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the government intends to implement the Economic Transformation Act with amendments. 

The Bill titled “Economic Transformation Bill,” with the objective of providing provisions for National Policy on Economic Transformation, was presented to Parliament on the 22 May 2024 by the then government after which the Bill was passed in Parliament with amendments and without a vote. 

Asked about the NPP government’s stance on the Act, during the Colombo Economic Summit on Tuesday (28), the President said that the Act requires certain amendment and that the incumbent government will implement the bill after introducing these amendments. 

“A new structure has been proposed to a certain extent. However, we believe that it requires some amendments. We intend to implement it with amendment,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

First batch of imported salt from India arrives in Sri Lanka (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

President Dissanayake reveals complications impacting Thajudeen murder investigation (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

SC concludes hearing of petitions challenging LG Elections Special Provisions Bill (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

Namal defends brother, slams govt over 'media spectacles' (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

'This is not political revenge. This is a new political culture' - President (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)

President intervenes as truck drivers threaten union action over container clearance delays (English)