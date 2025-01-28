Govt will amend and implement Economic Transformation Act - President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the government intends to implement the Economic Transformation Act with amendments.

The Bill titled “Economic Transformation Bill,” with the objective of providing provisions for National Policy on Economic Transformation, was presented to Parliament on the 22 May 2024 by the then government after which the Bill was passed in Parliament with amendments and without a vote.

Asked about the NPP government’s stance on the Act, during the Colombo Economic Summit on Tuesday (28), the President said that the Act requires certain amendment and that the incumbent government will implement the bill after introducing these amendments.

“A new structure has been proposed to a certain extent. However, we believe that it requires some amendments. We intend to implement it with amendment,” he said.