Govt ready for a structural change of SOEs - President

January 28, 2025   08:37 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the government is ready for a structural change in loss-making state-owned enterprises.

He further added that a study is being carried out on how to list loss-making government enterprises in the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) through a holdings company.

The President made this statement while addressing the “Sri Lanka Economic Summit - 2025,” held in Colombo this afternoon (28).

He emphasized that the government is prepared to implement structural changes in loss-making enterprises.

Speaking further on this matter, he added, “We are not viewing these enterprises from the old perspective. We are ready to make structural changes. In particular, we are currently studying whether it is possible to merge these enterprises and issue a certain number of shares on the stock market through a holdings company. We are also ready to reconsider about corporations and boards.”

He continued, “I will be frank, there are some enterprises, and several of them are performing the same functions. I think we will have to close some of them, merge others, and in some cases, the scope of certain enterprises will have to be changed. We are currently proceeding with the identification of these.”

