Suspect arrested with over 2 kg heroin in Mulleriyawa

January 29, 2025   09:16 am

Officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) have arrested a suspect along with 2 kilograms and 218 grams of heroin during a raid carried out at a residence in the Udamulla area in the Mulleriyawa police division.

In addition, Rs. 667,000 in cash, three mobile phones, and a car suspected to have been used for drug trafficking were also seized from the possession of the suspect.

The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by CCD officers last morning (28), as part of a crime and drug prevention operation.

The arrested suspect is a 41-year-old resident of the Mulleriyawa area.

The investigations have uncovered that the suspect was involved in drug trafficking under the direction of a drug trafficker hiding in a foreign country.

Accordingly, the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) is conducting further investigations into the incident.

