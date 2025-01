The Department of Examinations has published the timetable for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2024 (2025).

Accordingly, the examination is scheduled to commence on March 17, 2025, and will be held until March 26, 2025.

The timetable is shown below:

2024 (2025) G.C.E O/L exam timetable released by Adaderana Online on Scribd