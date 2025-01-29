TRCSL to implement new software to detect and block unapproved mobile phones

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) says that a new software will be implemented to detect and block the use of unapproved mobile phones that are not registered with the TRCSL.

TRCSL also requests that the public refrain from purchasing any mobile phones without TRCSL approval in the future.

Commenting further on this matter, TRCSL Director General, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Bandula Herath, stated: “We kindly request the public not to purchase any mobile phones that are not approved by our institution. We will soon be implementing a new automated system to prevent the use of such unauthorized phones.”

He also added, “The aim of this is to minimize the illegal activities that have occurred in our society due to unauthorized mobile phones and to protect the people who use mobile phones in the country. It is also expected to reduce anti-social activities carried out through unauthorized mobile phones and further strengthen the identification of individuals engaging in illegal transactions through mobile phones.”

TRCSL Director General also stated that there is a high possibility that prices will decrease in the future as legally approved mobile phones become more widely available in the market.