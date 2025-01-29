Immigration Controller Generals bail application postponed indefinitely

January 29, 2025   12:15 pm

The Supreme Court has indefinitely postponed the bail application filed on behalf of the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration, Harsha Illukpitiya, who is currently in remand custody for contempt of court.

A three-member Supreme Court judge bench, led by Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, issued the order after considering the facts presented by Illukpitiya’s legal representatives.

However, the bench has fixed for hearing the contempt of court charges against him for May 8.

Illukpitiya, who is currently remanded in custody over charges of contempt of court, had submitted a bail application through his attorneys.

The Immigration and Emigration Controller is accused of contempt of court for allegedly failing to implement an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court regarding Fundamental Rights petitions that challenged the electronic visa issuance system introduced during the previous government.

