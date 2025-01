The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Ramal Siriwardena, has resigned from his position.

In response to an inquiry made by Ada Derana, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Kumara Gunasena, confirmed that the Ministry has received Siriwardena’s letter of resignation.

Ramal Siriwardena is the second person to step down from a chairmanship post since the incumbent government came to power.