Govt to discontinue Chief of Defence Staff position

Govt to discontinue Chief of Defence Staff position

January 29, 2025   02:18 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha has stated that there is no expectation to continue the position of ‘Chief of Defence Staff’ (CDS).

He made this statement during a press briefing held today (29).

“We do not expect to maintain the position of Chief of Defence Staff. We will carry out the responsibilities related to that role through the Ministry of Defence,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm