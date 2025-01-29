Govt to discontinue Chief of Defence Staff position
January 29, 2025 02:18 pm
The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha has stated that there is no expectation to continue the position of ‘Chief of Defence Staff’ (CDS).
He made this statement during a press briefing held today (29).
“We do not expect to maintain the position of Chief of Defence Staff. We will carry out the responsibilities related to that role through the Ministry of Defence,” he said.