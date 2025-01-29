16 injured in head-on collision of two buses in Habarana

At least 16 individuals have reportedly been injured and hospitalized following a head-on collision involving two buses near the 07th Mile Post area along the Habarana - Minneriya road.

The incident had occurred at around 11.00 a.m. today (29) and involved a private bus and a passenger bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

According to reports, 12 passengers from the SLTB bus and 4 from the private bus sustained injuries and were admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital and Habarana Hospital for treatment.

It has also been reported that the drivers of both buses are among the injured persons.

The private bus was en route from Katunayake to a funeral in the Siripura area when the accident occurred.

Police suspect that the driver of the private bus may have been driving recklessly at the time of the incident.