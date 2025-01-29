16 injured in head-on collision of two buses in Habarana

16 injured in head-on collision of two buses in Habarana

January 29, 2025   02:25 pm

At least 16 individuals have reportedly been injured and hospitalized following a head-on collision involving two buses near the 07th Mile Post area along the Habarana - Minneriya road.

The incident had occurred at around 11.00 a.m. today (29) and involved a private bus and a passenger bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

According to reports, 12 passengers from the SLTB bus and 4 from the private bus sustained injuries and were admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital and Habarana Hospital for treatment.

It has also been reported that the drivers of both buses are among the injured persons.

The private bus was en route from Katunayake to a funeral in the Siripura area when the accident occurred. 

Police suspect that the driver of the private bus may have been driving recklessly at the time of the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm