Next round of UNP-SJB talks scheduled for tomorrow

The third round of discussions between the United National Party (UNP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) on contesting the upcoming Local Government Election as a coalition, was held last evening (28).

It is reported that the discussions focused on the party leaders’ perspectives regarding the preliminary proposals.

The discussions have been successfully concluded, and both parties are scheduled to brief their respective party leaders today on the outcomes of yesterday’s discussions.

Meanwhile, another round of discussions between the SJB and the UNP is scheduled to take place tomorrow night (30).