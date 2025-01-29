Presidents Fund to offer incentives for surgeries performed after office hours

Presidents Fund to offer incentives for surgeries performed after office hours

January 29, 2025   03:43 pm

The President’s Fund has decided to provide an incentive for surgeries performed after office hours in government hospitals.

This decision was made during the first meeting of the Board of Governors of the President’s Fund for the 2025, which was held yesterday (28).

The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It was attended by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Secretary of the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, along with others.

Accordingly, the discussion focused on preparing plans to make the benefits of the President’s Fund more efficient for the people, identifying existing problems, and providing solutions.

Furthermore, the issue of the large number of people on the waiting lists for surgeries at government hospitals was also discussed. Attention was given to performing surgeries after office hours as a solution, with the added provision of an incentive for staff involved in these services, funded by the President’s Fund.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm