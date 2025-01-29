The President’s Fund has decided to provide an incentive for surgeries performed after office hours in government hospitals.

This decision was made during the first meeting of the Board of Governors of the President’s Fund for the 2025, which was held yesterday (28).

The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It was attended by Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Secretary of the President’s Fund and Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Roshan Gamage, along with others.

Accordingly, the discussion focused on preparing plans to make the benefits of the President’s Fund more efficient for the people, identifying existing problems, and providing solutions.

Furthermore, the issue of the large number of people on the waiting lists for surgeries at government hospitals was also discussed. Attention was given to performing surgeries after office hours as a solution, with the added provision of an incentive for staff involved in these services, funded by the President’s Fund.