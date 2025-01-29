Sri Lanka sees increase in child pregnancies in 2024

The number of adolescent pregnancies in Sri Lanka has risen to 213 in 2024, according to DIG Renuka Jayasundara, who heads the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women.

Speaking on Ada Derana’s current affairs program “Big Focus”, she stated that child pregnancies had increased from 167 cases in 2023 to 213 in 2024.

However, she noted that the overall incidents of sexual abuse of children has remained relatively unchanged between the two years.

“Looking at the data for the past two years, there is no significant decrease or increase. For example, sexual abuse is the most frequently reported in Sri Lanka. Among them, the rape of females under the age of 16 following romantic relationships is the most commonly reported offense, which, in most cases, occurs with consent.”

“1,237 cases were reported in 2023 and 1,254 in 2024. However, child pregnancies increased from 167 in 2023 to 213 in 2024. Just as the young mother becomes a victim, the child born as a result also becomes a victim. These children often drop out of the education system. This situation should be discussed in particular,” she explained.

Additionally, DIG Jayasundara reported a slight increase in incidents of cruelty towards children, which rose from 103 cases in 2023 to 123 in 2024.