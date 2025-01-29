DMT introduces WhatsApp number for complaints and appeals

The Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) has introduced a WhatsApp number (071 4033300) for the general public to submit written complaints and appeals to the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic.

As part of efforts to enhance the efficiency of public services under the new government, the Department of Motor Traffic is implementing several initiatives.

The introduction of this WhatsApp number is aimed at quickly receiving written complaints from service recipients.

Clients can now send written appeals or complaints via WhatsApp to the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic or the department itself at 071 4033300.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasinghe, stated that arrangements have been made to ensure prompt action is taken on complaints received via the new WhatsApp number.

Additionally, a new TELL DMT Facebook page has been launched to offer another avenue for clients to connect with the Department of Motor Traffic.