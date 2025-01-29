Governor Hanif Yusoof denies allegations over containers at port

Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof has denied allegations leveled against him with regard to the release of containers from the port without inspection.

Responding to an inquiry by Ada Derana, the Governor stated that he has no connection with the containers in question and expressed regret over the accusations made against him.

He further emphasized that he has no political ambitions in his current positions and that his sole objective is to serve the people.

Yusoof said his focus remains on carrying out initiatives beneficial to the residents of the Western Province.

The allegations in question, which surfaced on social media and were raised by members of oppositions political parties, had claimed that the released containers contained goods imported by a company linked to the Governor.