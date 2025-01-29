Sri Lanka Customs issues clarification on controversial containers released

Sri Lanka Customs issues clarification on controversial containers released

January 29, 2025   08:54 pm

Issuing a clarification regarding the controversy over containers released recently, Sri Lanka Customs says that there were no cargo designated to Expolanka Holdings among the 323 containers released without inspections.

Furthermore, the department stated that there were no chances of weapons, gold, narcotics etc. entering the country and no revenue losses to the state through the release of these containers.

Accordingly, the issued statement includes eight points, such as the method followed by Sri Lankan Customs for the release of goods and the factors that led to the delay in the release of the containers selected for inspection.

Meanwhile, earlier today (29), in response to an inquiry by Ada Derana, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof denied allegations leveled against him with regard to the release of containers from the port without inspection.

The Governor stated that he has no connection with the containers in question and expressed regret over the accusations made against him.

He further emphasized that he has no political ambitions in his current positions and that his sole objective is to serve the people. 

Yusoof said his focus remains on carrying out initiatives beneficial to the residents of the Western Province.

The allegations in question, which surfaced on social media and were raised by members of oppositions political parties, had claimed that the released containers contained goods imported by a company linked to the Governor. 

Sri Lanka Customs Statement | 01-29-2025 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Govt clarifies delay in setting guaranteed price for paddy purchase (English)

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

Sri Lanka Customs accused of ignoring President's directives and causing delays in container clearance

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm