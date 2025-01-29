Sri Lanka Customs issues clarification on controversial containers released

Issuing a clarification regarding the controversy over containers released recently, Sri Lanka Customs says that there were no cargo designated to Expolanka Holdings among the 323 containers released without inspections.

Furthermore, the department stated that there were no chances of weapons, gold, narcotics etc. entering the country and no revenue losses to the state through the release of these containers.

Accordingly, the issued statement includes eight points, such as the method followed by Sri Lankan Customs for the release of goods and the factors that led to the delay in the release of the containers selected for inspection.

Meanwhile, earlier today (29), in response to an inquiry by Ada Derana, Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof denied allegations leveled against him with regard to the release of containers from the port without inspection.

The Governor stated that he has no connection with the containers in question and expressed regret over the accusations made against him.

He further emphasized that he has no political ambitions in his current positions and that his sole objective is to serve the people.

Yusoof said his focus remains on carrying out initiatives beneficial to the residents of the Western Province.

The allegations in question, which surfaced on social media and were raised by members of oppositions political parties, had claimed that the released containers contained goods imported by a company linked to the Governor.

