Police officer arrested for drunk driving after collision in Ratmalana

A police officer has been arrested for causing an accident while driving under the influence of alcohol near the Belek Kade Junction in Ratmalana.

The accident had occurred last morning (28), near the Belek Kade Junction in Ratmalana in the Mount Lavinia police division when a police jeep traveling from Maliban Junction in Ratmalana towards Moratuwa had collided with a three-wheeler traveling from the Ratmalana Railway Station Road towards the Belek Kade Junction.

It has been revealed that the police constable who was behind the wheel of the jeep had been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

As a result, the officer was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and for causing an accident that led to injuries.

The arrested police constable, a 28-year-old resident of Hikkaduwa, is attached to the Mount Lavinia Division Crimes Bureau.

Accordingly, the suspect was released on a surety bail of Rs. 100,000 after being produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court yesterday (28).

Police also revealed that disciplinary action would be initiated against the officer in question.

The driver of the three-wheeler, who was injured in the accident, has been discharged from Kalubowila Hospital after receiving treatment.