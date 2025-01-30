Special discussion between President and trade union reps on upcoming budget

A discussion was held between the trade unions affiliated with the National Trade Union Center and the President regarding the upcoming budget and the government’s economic program.

It is reported that a number of trade union representatives from the National Trade Union Centre participated in this discussion, which took place at Temple Trees yesterday (29).

Furthermore, National People’s Power (NPP) MP Chandana Sooriyaarachchi stated that the meeting included an extensive conversation about the government’s economic policies and the proposed relief for government employees in the upcoming budget.

MP Sooriyaarachchi also noted that suggestions were made to increase the basic salary, instead of offering relief to government employees in the upcoming budget.