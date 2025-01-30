Laugfs Gas to provide relief to consumers in February

Despite fluctuations in global gas prices, Laugfs Gas PLC says that steps will be taken to provide maximum relief to consumers in February.

The Cluster Director/CEO of Laugfs Gas PLC, Dr. Niroshan J. Peiris, said that these decisions will be made in consultation with top management.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Niroshan Peiris added, "The global gas prices have not yet been released. Once they are, we, as an institution, along with top management, will ensure the most affordable price for consumers. We are assuming that the global market prices will remain the same as in January, but this may change in the last few days. Therefore, it is difficult to predict the February gas price at this moment."