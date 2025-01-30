Laugfs Gas to provide relief to consumers in February

Laugfs Gas to provide relief to consumers in February

January 30, 2025   07:58 am

Despite fluctuations in global gas prices, Laugfs Gas PLC says that steps will be taken to provide maximum relief to consumers in February.

The Cluster Director/CEO of Laugfs Gas PLC, Dr. Niroshan J. Peiris, said that these decisions will be made in consultation with top management.

Speaking in this regard, Dr. Niroshan Peiris added, "The global gas prices have not yet been released. Once they are, we, as an institution, along with top management, will ensure the most affordable price for consumers. We are assuming that the global market prices will remain the same as in January, but this may change in the last few days. Therefore, it is difficult to predict the February gas price at this moment."

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)