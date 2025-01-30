Compensation for flood-damaged crops to begin today

Compensation for flood-damaged crops to begin today

January 30, 2025   08:01 am

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board says that providing compensation for farmers whose crops were affected by the floods in November last year will commence today (30).

Its Chairman, Pemasiri Jasingarachchi, stated that compensation will be paid starting from the districts of Polonnaruwa, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, and Trincomalee.

He further explained that steps will be taken to credit the relevant funds to the accounts of farmers who suffered crop damage.

It is also noted that these payments will be made today for 13,379 acres.

He also added that today’s compensation payments are being made only to paddy farmers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Several Sri Lankan state universities to enter into MoUs with foreign universities (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Govt will make all decisions to uplift living standards of people - President (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)

Former President Mahinda holds special discussion with ex-SLPP members (English)