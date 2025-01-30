Compensation for flood-damaged crops to begin today

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board says that providing compensation for farmers whose crops were affected by the floods in November last year will commence today (30).

Its Chairman, Pemasiri Jasingarachchi, stated that compensation will be paid starting from the districts of Polonnaruwa, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, and Trincomalee.

He further explained that steps will be taken to credit the relevant funds to the accounts of farmers who suffered crop damage.

It is also noted that these payments will be made today for 13,379 acres.

He also added that today’s compensation payments are being made only to paddy farmers.