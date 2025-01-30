Shooting attempt reported in Maha Induruwa

A shooting attempt took place in front of a house in the Maha Induruwa area of the Kosgoda Police Division, where two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire at a person outside the residence and later inside the house.

According to police, investigations were launched following a report received via the emergency hotline 119.

No casualties or property damage were reported, as the firearm used in the shooting failed to discharge.

A pistol-type firearm, suspected to have been used in the incident, was found near the house, while the motive behind the attack remains unknown.

Kosgoda Police have launched further investigations to apprehend the suspects.