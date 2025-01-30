Sri Lankan tea exports revenue reach 1.43 billion USD in 2024

January 30, 2025   09:04 am

Sri Lanka earned 1.43 billion U.S. dollars from tea exports in 2024, with an increase of more than 9 percent year-on-year, state media reported on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka exported 245.79 million kilos of tea in 2024, up from 241.91 million kilos in 2023, state media reported, adding that on average, the country earned 5.84 dollars per kilo of tea exported in 2024.

Tea is one of Sri Lanka’s main foreign revenue generators. According to local reports, Iraq was the top importer of Sri Lankan tea, followed by Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

 

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies

