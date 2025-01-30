MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics?

January 30, 2025   10:13 am

Jaffna District Independent MP Ramanathan Archchuna, who was granted bail, stated that he respects the law and has no intention of continuing in politics, expressing dissatisfaction with the political landscape.

Following his arrest in Jaffna, Archchuna was presented before the Anuradhapura forensic officer and later produced before Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Alaka Sanjeewa Jayasuriya last night (29).

He was released on bail with two sureties of Rs. 200,000 each, and the case is scheduled to be heard again on February 3.

MP Ramanathan Archchuna was arrested last afternoon (29) by a special team of police officers in Jaffna, over allegedly obstructing the duties of police personnel in Anuradhapura.

Police launched an investigation against the parliamentarian for allegedly obstructing the duties of traffic police officers in the Rambewa area in Anuradhapura on January 20 and facts related to the incident was presented before the court by Anuradhapura Police. 

On January 22, the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court ordered the adjournment of the case involving MP Ramanathan Archchuna due to a discrepancy in identifying the correct suspect.

The case has been postponed until February 3.

It was reported that a heated situation had occurred involving MP Ramanathan Archchuna and traffic police officers on duty in the Rambewa area, while the former was on his way to participate in parliamentary session. 

The MP reportedly had a heated confrontation with traffic police officers who had stopped and inspected his vehicle as the MP was allegedly driving a vehicle with ‘VIP lights’ on, and in a manner that obstructed other vehicles.

