Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes

January 30, 2025   11:48 am

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Sri Lanka has returned to normal levels today (30), according to the media spokesperson for the Central Environmental Authority (CEA), Dr. Ajith Gunawardena.

In the past two days, AQI levels had exceeded 150 in several areas; however, recent reports show that these values have now dropped below 50 in many parts of the country, particularly in the central region.

Dr. Gunawardena confirmed that no location reported AQI levels above 150 today. Areas such as Colombo, Galle, Matara, and Jaffna recorded values close to 100.

He also stated that this situation is expected to subside soon.

Dr. Gunawardena also advised individuals with respiratory conditions to seek medical attention if they experience discomfort. He emphasized that human activities continue to be the primary contributors to the increasing air pollution levels.

Meanwhile, heavy smog was observed in Colombo this morning (30).

A map showing the current air quality conditions across Sri Lanka is included below, along with some photos taken during the foggy conditions in Colombo.

 

air

 

 

