77th Independence Day celebrations to feature notable changes

Arrangements have been made to hold the 77th Independence Day celebrations on February 4, at Independence Square in Colombo.

Minister of Public Administration, A. H. M. H. Aberathne, said that the theme for this year’s (2025) Independence Day celebrations is “Let’s Rally for National Renaissance” (Jathika Punarudhayata Pelagasemu).

The Minister made this statement during a press conference at the Department of Government Information this morning (30).

During the press briefing, the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, revealed that there have been some changes to the Independence Day parade’s structure.

Accordingly, the Defence Secretary stated that this year’s military parade will consist of 1,873 personnel, a reduction of 1,511 members compared to last year (2024).

He also confirmed that armored vehicles from the three armed forces will not be included in this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

Additionally, the Defence Secretary stated that the Navy will conduct 25 traditional gun salutes and only three aircraft will be used for the Independence Day celebrations this year, a decrease from the 19 aircraft used last time.