Lanka Sathosa slashes prices of several essential consumer goods

January 30, 2025   01:28 pm

In a move aimed at providing relief to the public, Lanka Sathosa has announced a reduction in the prices of several essential consumer goods.

Following instructions from the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Lanka Sathosa has made the following price reductions, effective from today (30), at all Lanka Sathosa outlets across the island:

Imported Big Onions:  Reduced by Rs. 10 (New price Rs. 220)
Bread Flour:  Reduced by Rs. 10 (New price Rs. 165)
White Sugar:  Reduced by Rs. 05 (New price Rs. 235)
Red Lentils:  Reduced by Rs. 03 (New price Rs. 285)
Imported White Kekulu Rice:  Reduced by Rs. 01 (New price Rs. 209)

