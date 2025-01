The number of tourists visiting Sri Lanka in January 2024 has surpassed 200,000, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

Between January 1 and 26, a total of 212,838 tourists arrived on the island, the SLTDA reported.

India topped the list of tourist arrivals, with a total of 37,383 visitors, followed by significant numbers from Russia, Britain, Germany, China, and France.