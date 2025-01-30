Former Secretary of Public Administration granted bail

January 30, 2025   04:11 pm

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Priyantha Mayadunne who was arrested today (30) by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over alleged financial misappropriation, has been granted bail by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, he has been ordered released on a personal bail of Rs. 200,000 after being produced before the Fort Magistrate.

The CID had arrested him in connection with investigations into the alleged misuse of Rs. 183 million obtained from the Cooperative Fund for the ‘Isuru Saviya’ commemoration event held in Kurunegala in 2011 to celebrate International Cooperative Day.

According to Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Buddhika Manatunga, the CID submitted extracts of its investigations to the Attorney General (AG), who later determined that there was sufficient evidence to file charges against the suspect.

Accordingly, Priyantha Mayadunne, who then served as an Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Internal Trade, was arrested by the CID officers today and is expected to be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court, while the CID continues further investigations.

