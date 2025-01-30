Governor Hanif Yusoof files complaint with CID over baseless allegations

January 30, 2025   06:51 pm

Western Province Governor Hanif Yusoof has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against the allegations leveled against him regarding the containers released from the Colombo Port without inspections.

Making a special statement today (30) in this regard, the Governor said that he could no longer remain silent and bear the damage being done to his reputation. 

The Western Governor further commented saying, “In the past few days, baseless and false allegations have been continuously made against me. This has been happening continuously. I could not bear it anymore and went to the CID today and filed a complaint regarding this.”

“When the defeated groups continue to make these allegations, I cannot remain silent any longer. I cannot bear the damage being done to my reputation as the Governor of the Western Province.”

