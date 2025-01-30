Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process

Sri Lanka Customs, with the full cooperation of joint trade unions, launched a four-day expedited container clearance process today (30) , aiming to clear the backlog of containers at examination yards by February 02, 2025.

According to Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General Seevali Arukgoda, all examination yards and the Valuation Directorate will operate with full staff from today (30) until February 02 to ensure the clearance of all queued-up containers.

Therefore, all consignees, clearing agents, and transporters are requested to extend their fullest cooperation by attending to their tasks on time so that the backlog can be cleared within the given period.

Additionally, all other government agencies working alongside Customs have been informed to support this initiative, he added.