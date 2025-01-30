Ex-President Ranil convenes special discussion; SJB MPs also attend

Ex-President Ranil convenes special discussion; SJB MPs also attend

January 30, 2025   09:24 pm

A special political discussion was held this afternoon (30) under the patronage of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a private hotel in Colombo.

According to participating political party representatives, the meeting was convened at the request of Mr. Wickremesinghe. 

Representatives of parties that supported him in the last presidential election were present at the discussion.

Notably, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs Mano Ganesan and Palani Thigambaram also participated in the discussion.

Other prominent figures in attendance included former Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Udaya Gammanpila, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Duminda Dissanayake, Kanchana Wijesekera, Sagala Ratnayaka, and Wajira Abeywardana.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former Secretary of Public Administration Priyantha Mayadunne released on bail following arrest by CID

Former Secretary of Public Administration Priyantha Mayadunne released on bail following arrest by CID

Former Secretary of Public Administration Priyantha Mayadunne released on bail following arrest by CID

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

CBSL maintains Overnight Policy Rate at current level (English)

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

India lodges strong protest after fishermen injured in firing by SL Navy; Arrested Indian fishermen remanded

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm