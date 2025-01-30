Ex-President Ranil convenes special discussion; SJB MPs also attend

A special political discussion was held this afternoon (30) under the patronage of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe at a private hotel in Colombo.

According to participating political party representatives, the meeting was convened at the request of Mr. Wickremesinghe.

Representatives of parties that supported him in the last presidential election were present at the discussion.

Notably, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs Mano Ganesan and Palani Thigambaram also participated in the discussion.

Other prominent figures in attendance included former Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Udaya Gammanpila, Anura Priyadharshana Yapa, Duminda Dissanayake, Kanchana Wijesekera, Sagala Ratnayaka, and Wajira Abeywardana.