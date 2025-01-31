More details revealed on Hiniduma shooting that killed 3

January 31, 2025   07:38 am

More information has been revealed about the shooting incident that occurred in the Panangala area of Hiniduma, Galle.

Accordingly, three people were killed in a shooting incident in the Panangala area of Hiniduma, Galle last night (30), when two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire with a T-56 assault rifle at around 11:15 p.m. last night.

The victims had reportedly died on the spot.

It is reported that the three individuals had been drinking alcohol at the time of the shooting.

Among the deceased are two people, aged 29 and 54, while the age of the third person has not yet been confirmed.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddika Manathunga stated that the Hiniduma Police have launched an investigation to identify the suspects.

