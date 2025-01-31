Social media contributes to rise in child suicides: CCPSL

Social media contributes to rise in child suicides: CCPSL

January 31, 2025   09:24 am

The College of Community Physicians of Sri Lanka (CCPSL) states that the use of social media has contributed to an increase in child suicides.

Its chairperson, Consultant Community Physician Dr. Kapila Jayaratne, said that over 200 cases of child suicide were reported in 2024.

“Child suicides... In 2022, 133 children under the age of 18 committed suicide. According to unofficial data, last year there were 270. There are various reasons for these incidents. One step that can be taken is to ban social media in some way. We have gathered information on what can be done as a country, and we hope to reveal more details within a week or two.”

He also noted that while social media has both positive and negative impacts on children, they are working on recommendations to better regulate its use.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

MP Ramanathan Archchuna to step down from politics? (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)

Colombo hit with smog as air quality in Sri Lanka stabilizes (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Sri Lanka Customs launches four-day rapid container clearance process (English)

Former Secretary of Public Administration Priyantha Mayadunne released on bail following arrest by CID

Former Secretary of Public Administration Priyantha Mayadunne released on bail following arrest by CID

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Govt will implement Economic Transformation Act following amendments  President Dissanayake (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)

Air quality levels of major cities including Colombo reach 'unhealthy' levels (English)