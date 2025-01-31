Social media contributes to rise in child suicides: CCPSL

The College of Community Physicians of Sri Lanka (CCPSL) states that the use of social media has contributed to an increase in child suicides.

Its chairperson, Consultant Community Physician Dr. Kapila Jayaratne, said that over 200 cases of child suicide were reported in 2024.

“Child suicides... In 2022, 133 children under the age of 18 committed suicide. According to unofficial data, last year there were 270. There are various reasons for these incidents. One step that can be taken is to ban social media in some way. We have gathered information on what can be done as a country, and we hope to reveal more details within a week or two.”

He also noted that while social media has both positive and negative impacts on children, they are working on recommendations to better regulate its use.