Final report on Beira Lake water contamination to be released today

January 31, 2025   09:27 am

The National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) has announced that the final test report on the water samples collected in connection with the recent deaths of animals in Beira Lake will be released today (31).

The Head of its Environmental Studies Division, Dr. Shyamali Weerasekara, stated that a significant increase in ammonia concentration has been detected in the water.

“The water is currently at a contaminated level. However, the final report on this matter will be released today,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Veterinary Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Mohamed Ijas, confirmed that testing has begun on samples collected from dead birds found in Beira Lake.

He further noted that the test reports will be available within the next two weeks.

