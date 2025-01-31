UN Rights Chief launches $500M appeal for global human rights in 2025

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has launched a US$500 million funding appeal for 2025, to address global human rights needs, according to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

“From Gaza to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Ukraine, Sudan and Myanmar, among others, during the past year, my Office has raised the alarm over grave violations and abuses, warned of the risks of escalation, and called repeatedly for an end to civilian death and suffering,” the High Commissioner said during the appeal launch in Geneva.

“At the same time, we have supported states, national institutions, regional bodies, the wider United Nations system and the private sector to deliver better through integrating human rights into their work.”

“During conflicts and in peacetime; in developing countries and advanced economies; from historic grievances to emerging risks – my Office is holding the line for humanity,” Türk said.

Reflecting on the work of the UN Human Rights Office in 2024, he noted that 2,000 staff working in 92 countries undertook some 11,000 human rights monitoring missions and observed close to 1,000 trials, said UNHRC.

They documented some 15,000 situations of human rights violations, supported over 10,000 survivors of contemporary forms of slavery, and more than 49,000 survivors of torture and their families. Over 100 detention centres and prisons reported improvements due to the Office’s efforts. To promote a human rights economy, the Office supported projects using human rights-based approaches to taxation and public spending, from Cambodia to Jordan and Serbia, as well as contributing to 166 UN Country Analyses, 11 National Development Plans and 83 projects to support inclusive development.

“We are very grateful to the 95 partners that supported us, including 67 Member States. We hope for your continued and even stronger commitment in 2025,” he said.

This year, the Office will build on this vital work by bringing together governments, civil society, the private sector, philanthropies, the scientific community, academia and more.

Last year, the Office asked for US$500 million, of which US$269 million was raised - four per cent less than in 2023.

“Human rights are a low-cost, high-impact investment to mobilize people for peace, security, and sustainable development; and to build social cohesion based on the contributions of every individual. But funding for human rights remains woefully inadequate,” the High Commissioner said.

“I am very concerned that if we do not reach our funding targets in 2025, people who should otherwise be free may remain in prison. Women and girls may lose out on opportunities, ignored by the world. Violations and abuses may go undocumented, leading to a lack of accountability and increased impunity. And human rights defenders may lose the little protection they have,” Türk warned.

Human rights apply to everyone, and all sectors of society have a stake, he said.

“We need to make every effort to get the resources we need to continue our vital work, including through non-traditional donors and funding lines,” the High Commissioner said.

“In this divided and polarized world, human rights assume even greater importance and must be one of the top priorities across the globe. That must be reflected in funding for human rights.”