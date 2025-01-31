Sri Lanka’s Ishadi Amanda has etched her name in history by becoming the first runner-up at the 40th Mrs. World pageant held in Las Vegas, USA.

The title of 40th Mrs. World was claimed by South Africa’s Tshego Gaelae, while Thailand’s Ploy Panperm was named the 2nd Runner-Up.

Ishadi Amanda earned the opportunity to represent Sri Lanka on the global stage after being crowned Mrs. Sri Lanka World at the national finals held in Colombo last month.