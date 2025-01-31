ADB to help Sri Lanka further boost tourism sector

ADB to help Sri Lanka further boost tourism sector

January 31, 2025   11:40 am

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, had a meeting with representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday (30) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, ADB officials highlighted that the tourism industry in Sri Lanka is growing rapidly, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

They also informed the Secretary to the President about the planned projects aimed at further developing the country’s tourism sector.

Discussions were held on the establishment of new tourist zones and the involvement of government institutions in implementing future plans for the tourism industry, the statement added.

The representatives from the Asian Development Bank expressed their gratitude for the steps taken by the current government to enhance Sri Lanka’s tourism sector. They further stated that they are satisfied with the progress achieved so far due to the policies of the new government. 

The discussion was also attended by Ms. Cholpon Mambetova, Country Operations Head at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Mr. Srinivas Sampath, Director of ADB’s Water and Urban Development Sector Office, Ms. Elma Morsheda, ADB Urban Development Specialist, Ms. Panchali Ellepola, Senior Project Officer at ADB, Mr. Upali Ratnayake, Deputy Director General of the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), and Ms. P.A.D. Damayanthi, Managing Director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB).

--PMD—

